Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 78,459 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $120.86 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

