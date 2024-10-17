Piper Sandler Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $94.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,003,189.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,923.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

