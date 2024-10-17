Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

