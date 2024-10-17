Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,023 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 170.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4,356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 248,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

