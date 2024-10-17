Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

