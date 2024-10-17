Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $14,669,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

