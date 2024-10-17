Procyon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,314 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $19,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after buying an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 161.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 137,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

