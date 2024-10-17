Procyon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,105 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 3.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Azenta by 107.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.98 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

