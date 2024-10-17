Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Alphatec by 112.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150,244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $804.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

