Procyon Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $346.50 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.08.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

