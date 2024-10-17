Procyon Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

