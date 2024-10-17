Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,709,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Relx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

