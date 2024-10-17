Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $94.14.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.