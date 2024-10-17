Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 37.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 24.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.77 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.33.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,035. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

