Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,019,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CP opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

