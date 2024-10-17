Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

