Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 368,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 266.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295,378 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

