Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 176 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 68,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

