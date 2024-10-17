Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

