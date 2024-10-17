Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 155,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

