Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

