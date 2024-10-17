Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,881,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 244.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,597 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $10,370,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 367,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VRRM opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.