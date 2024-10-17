Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $127.17. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

