Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 64,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 84,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.
Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.
About Protagenic Therapeutics
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.
