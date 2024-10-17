Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $14.90. Provident Financial shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 44,265 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PROV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

