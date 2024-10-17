Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $876,470.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Qualys Stock Performance
Qualys stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
