Raymond James Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Coty Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE COTY opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Coty by 260.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

