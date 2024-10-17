Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MasTec (MTZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MasTec (NYSE: MTZ):
- 10/10/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $133.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – MasTec is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.
MasTec Trading Up 2.0 %
MTZ opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.79 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $130.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $785,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $5,287,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $4,230,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 8.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
