Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,146,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,369,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,887 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,515,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,061,296,000 after buying an additional 485,873 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Apple by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 20,008,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,214,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,993,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,085,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,247,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,951,297,000 after acquiring an additional 415,186 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $231.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

