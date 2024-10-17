Reviewing CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Take-Two Interactive Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $145.37 million 0.24 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $5.35 billion 5.08 -$3.74 billion ($22.28) -6.95

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software -70.33% 1.74% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CLPS Incorporation and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 0 1 19 1 3.00

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus target price of $185.85, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats CLPS Incorporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

