Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
OGN stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
