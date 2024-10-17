Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 2,329.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Weyco Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyco Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $327.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.71. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,475. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $102,351 over the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

