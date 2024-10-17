Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 279,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.