Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

