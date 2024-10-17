Rockingstone Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

