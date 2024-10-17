Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $26.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDS. Bank of America increased their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in GDS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $2,174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GDS by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

