Royale Energy (ROYL) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Royale Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Royale Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Royale Energy Competitors 2072 11293 15783 579 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.23%. Given Royale Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royale Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -117.54% N/A N/A Royale Energy Competitors -1.62% 6.81% 6.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Royale Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royale Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million -$1.83 million -1.48 Royale Energy Competitors $760.25 billion $972.72 million 25.97

Royale Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy’s peers have a beta of -14.86, meaning that their average stock price is 1,586% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royale Energy peers beat Royale Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Royale Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.