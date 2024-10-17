Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 45,033 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $344,502.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,095,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,134,071.05. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $607,939.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $176,879.70.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 284,634 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

