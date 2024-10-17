Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 45,033 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $344,502.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,095,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,134,071.05. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $607,939.20.
- On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $176,879.70.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.
- On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
- On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
BIGZ opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 284,634 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.