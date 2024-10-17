Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,680 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $337,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,133,214.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $337,830.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,253 shares of company stock worth $10,688,058. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

