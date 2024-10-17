Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

