Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $473,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNR opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

