Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

