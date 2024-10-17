SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP Stock Down 0.0 %

SAP opened at $229.50 on Thursday. SAP SE has a one year low of $127.30 and a one year high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.49 and its 200-day moving average is $202.93. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

