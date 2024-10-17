Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.70. Sappi shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 8,741 shares changing hands.

Sappi Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.