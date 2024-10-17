Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

