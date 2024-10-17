Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

