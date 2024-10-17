Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.39 and traded as high as $27.50. Security Federal shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.