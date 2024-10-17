Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ST opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -326.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,081,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.