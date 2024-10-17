Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.10 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 447,403 shares traded.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £64.29 million, a P/E ratio of 754.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

