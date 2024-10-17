Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Shell by 6.1% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

